Everton Moving Closer To Landing Serie A Star

Everton are closing in on Napoli midfielder Allan, it has been claimed in Italy.



Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti worked with the Brazilian at Napoli and is a firm admirer of his talents.











He is keen to take Allan to Goodison Park and Napoli are prepared to let him leave this summer for the right price.



Everton have now offered Napoli a fee of €38m to let Allan go, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, and are closing in on a deal.





It is claimed that Allan would earn around €4.7m per year if he makes the move to Everton.







The midfielder has made 31 appearances for Napoli over the course of the current campaign, scoring once and providing one assist.



On the books at Napoli since 2015, Allan has turned out over 200 times for the Serie A giants and won the Coppa Italia last month.





Napoli sit seventh in Serie A, four points off sixth placed AC Milan and with a game in hand.

