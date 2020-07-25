XRegister
25/07/2020 - 15:17 BST

It’s Crazy – Leeds United Youngster Thrilled With Two-and-a-half Years At Whites

 




Pascal Struijk feels the progress he has made at Leeds United is crazy, as he shapes up for a season in the Premier League. 

The former Ajax defender has found favour with Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentine including him in matchday squads and even putting him in the team as the campaign drew to a close.

 



Struijk admits he was not sure how things would turn out when he joined Leeds in January 2018 and feels it is crazy that he can now call himself a Premier League player, following the club's promotion.

The defender told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "When I came here two and a half years ago, I thought, 'I'm just going to do my best and we'll see'.
 


"Now I have played five times in the first team, played 90 minutes twice, and I may call myself a Premier League footballer for the next season.



"It is really crazy to be able to say that."

Leeds have Strujijk under contract for another two years and it remains to be seen if the Whites will look to reward him for his development with a fresh deal.
 


The defender played the full 90 minutes in Leeds' last two Championship games, turning out in a 3-1 win at Derby County and a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic.
 