I’ve Told The Club – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Crystal Clear On Need For Signings

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he has told the club that more needs to be done in the transfer market.



The Gers are shaping up for a pivotal season as they try to stop rivals Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title.











They have made additions, landing Calvin Bassey from Leicester City, turning Ianis Hagi's loan into a permanent move and snapping up Jon McLaughlin from Sunderland.



Gerrard however is clear that his squad needs to be strengthened further and admits that he has told the club his thoughts.





"We need more. I've told the club that, I've been honest and open with what I feel we need", Gerrard told reporters after his side beat Coventry City 2-0 in a friendly at Ibrox.







"In terms of where we are at from a financial point of view, they are questions for other people, but I have made it quite clear that we need to add to what we've got.



"We need to add players into the 11 to make us stronger and then, naturally, that will make the squad stronger.





"At the moment, we still need to get people in the door", the Rangers manager added.



Rangers are now close to the start of the new Scottish Premiership season and kick off their campaign next weekend with a trip to face Aberdeen.



It remains to be seen if Gerrard, whose men won two friendlies in France earlier this month, will have added to his squad before the campaign begins.

