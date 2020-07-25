Leeds United Only Side Serious For 24-Year-Old, Club Trying To Generate Further Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are the only team to so far show serious interest in River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta.



River Plate need to bring in cash over the summer and are actively considering selling one of their in-demand stars.











Martinez Quarta is a potential source of funds and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.



And, according to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, Leeds are so far the only club to show serious interest in the 24-year-old defender.





The Whites have accelerated their interest in Martinez Quarta since they confirmed their place in next season's Premier League.







It is claimed that River Plate are keen to promote the defender through the foreign media to accelerate the arrival of offers.



Martinez Quarta has a release clause in his River Plate contract set at €22m, a sum which would be more than enough for the club to address their financial issues.





Italian giants Inter are tracking Martinez Quarta, but Leeds appear to be making the running at present and it remains to be seen if River Plate will be able to convince other sides to join the chase as they look to drive up the price.

