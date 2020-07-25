XRegister
25/07/2020 - 09:51 BST

Manchester United Make Late Move To Hijack Serie A Side’s Swoop For Defender

 




Manchester United are trying to hijack Napoli's swoop for Lille centre-back Gabriel. 

Napoli have been working to sign Gabriel from Lille for several weeks and a switch worth €22m plus a further €3m in bonus payments is in the pipeline.

 



The Italians are in pole position to sign Gabriel and his Lille team-mate Victor Osimhen, but they are facing last minute competition for the defender.

Manchester United are now trying to convince Gabriel to move to Old Trafford, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.
 


The Red Devils want to hijack Napoli's swoop and bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options at the back.



It is unclear if Manchester United may have left it too late to divert Gabriel from Napoli, with the player's Lille team-mate Osimhen having resisted late interest from England to remain with his heart set on joining the Serie A side.

Gabriel though could represent a cost-effective reinforcement for Manchester United, as they look ahead to next season.
 


The Brazilian defender has also attracted interest from Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, but the Toffees have slipped out of the reckoning in recent weeks.
 