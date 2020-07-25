Steven Gerrard Plays Down Bristol City Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed speculation that he could take over as manager of English Championship side Bristol City.



The Liverpool legend has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Ashton Gate, as the Robins look to find a successor to Lee Johnson.











A switch to Bristol City would hand Gerrard the task of leading the club into the Premier League, but the former midfielder insists his representatives have not heard from the Robins.



Gerrard stressed his happiness with life as Rangers manager and dubbed the speculation "paper talk".





Following Rangers' 2-0 friendly win over Coventry City at Ibrox on Saturday, Gerrard said to reporters when asked about the link with Bristol City: "I am content here, I'm happy.







"My people haven't heard anything from Bristol City, so I think it's just paper talk and rumours."



Bristol City finished in 12th place in the Championship table this season, slumping in form over the final 12 league games to slip out of contention for a playoff spot.





The Robins took just ten points from their last 12 games in the Championship, the fifth worst record in the division.



Gerrard will now focus on next weekend, with Rangers set to open their Scottish Premiership campaign against Aberdeen.

