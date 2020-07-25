XRegister
25/07/2020 - 22:03 BST

Sunderland Owner Enters Into Period of Exclusivity, Looking To Sell Before Start of Season

 




Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has entered into a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer, according to BBC Newcastle

Donald, who resigned as Sunderland chairman last week, is looking to sell the League One outfit, but has so far failed to close a deal to offload the Black Cats.

 



In a step forward however, he has now entered into a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer.

It is claimed the potential new Sunderland owner is not Mark Campbell, or William Storey, the energy drink businessman who recently insisted he has made a bid to buy the club.
 


Donald is aiming to complete the sale of Sunderland before the new season kicks off, but the sale could go through on an even quicker schedule.



Sunderland are currently preparing for another season in League One after failing to seal promotion last term, and will hope for clarity on the ownership situation soon.

League One was brought to an early close this season and then settled on a points per game method, with the Black Cats finishing in eighth place.
 


The new League One campaign is due to begin on 12th September, with the transfer window remaining open until October.
 