This Is Place I Want To Be – West Ham Star Settled Off Pitch

Pablo Fornals has insisted he is fully settled in London and is loving life off the pitch at West Ham United.



The Hammers forked out £24m to land Fornals from Spanish side Villarreal last summer and he put pen to paper to a five-year contract.











He has featured regularly for West Ham this season, turning out in 35 Premier League games, scoring twice and providing five assists for his team-mates.



And as well as enjoying life on the pitch, Fornals is enjoying life off it, revealing that he has settled well in London with his girlfriend and is not thinking of going anywhere else.





"I’m very happy in London", he told West Ham's official site.







"Me and my girlfriend have found a new city is like a new world for us because we are from a small town from Spain, so this is amazing to us.



"There are a lot of things to know, to visit.





"Everyone from Spain wants to come to London to visit us because it’s an amazing country and an amazing city, so I’m very happy and it is the place I want to be right now", Fornals added.



Fornals clocked the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford in midweek as West Ham grabbed a 1-1 draw to secure their place in next season's Premier League.



West Ham finish their league campaign on Sunday by playing host to Aston Villa.

