West Ham Payment For Star Overdue, Next Looming, Selling Club Still Hopeful Hammers Will Pay

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt are still waiting for an instalment on the transfer fee for Sebastien Haller from West Ham United, but are calm.



The Hammers snapped Haller up from the Bundesliga club last summer, forking out an initial €40m to take him to the London Stadium.











It emerged in June that West Ham had missed an instalment. Now, according to German daily Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt have still not received May's instalment of the fee from West Ham and the August payment is looming.



West Ham should have paid €6m to Eintracht Frankfurt in May and the German side filed a complaint with FIFA after not receiving it.





A further instalment is due in mid-August.







Despite West Ham being well overdue for the May payment, Eintracht Frankfurt's bosses are claimed to be relaxed about the situation.



They are hopeful that when the Premier League season ends, West Ham will make the payment for May along with that due for August.





Eintracht Frankfurt feel that now West Ham have secured their Premier League status they will come up with the promised cash.

