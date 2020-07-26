Another Experience – David Moyes Assesses Aston Villa Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes admits that his side did not play well against Aston Villa in their last game of the season, but is full of praise for how the Hammers have done since the league restarted.



Moyes' men played out a 1-1 draw at home against an Aston Villa side fighting for their Premier League status.













Dean Smith's side went 1-0 ahead in the 84th minute of the match though they could not hold on to the lead, with the hosts equalising just a minute later, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw, helping the Villans secure survival.



Giving his reactions post the match, Moyes said that though his team's performance was not up to the mark on the day they should be commended for the way they performed to stay in the league.





"We didn't play so well today but if you put it in perspective the players have done a brilliant job", Moyes told BBC Sport.







"Today was a bit of a chance to play. But we were playing against an opponent with a lot to play for. A draw is about fair.



"We are trying to get a young, fresh group of players and they have done really well for us.



"Today is another experience for them. Every game in football matters.



"The standards they have set since lockdown have been really good."





West Ham have recorded a finish of 16th in the Premier League, five points clear of the drop zone.



Moyes will now be looking to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

