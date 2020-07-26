Chelsea Ready To Move For La Liga Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are prepared to table a bid for Getafe full-back Marc Cucurella during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



Frank Lampard wants to bring in a new left-back in the coming months as he looks to upgrade that area of his squad.













Ben Chilwell is Chelsea’s top target for the summer, but Leicester’s asking price for the defender is turning out to be prohibitive.



Chelsea are now considering other cheaper options and their eyes have turned towards former Barcelona full-back Cucurella.





And according to Spanish sports daily AS, the Blues are prepared to shell out a fee of around €30m to snare the 22-year-old Spaniard away from Getafe.







Chelsea have been watching him for several months and the club are now considering pulling the trigger on a deal for the Barcelona academy product.



Cucurella has been on loan at Getafe this season and the Spanish club have paid the €10m to Barcelona to make the deal permanent.





Chelsea are prepared to give Getafe an option to make a quick-fire profit on the defender this summer.

