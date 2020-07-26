Claim From France: Lille and Rangers Still At Least €3m Apart In Alfredo Morelos Valuations

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers and Lille are at least €3m apart in their respective valuations of striker Alfredo Morelos, it has been claimed in France.



Lille have zeroed in on the Colombia international as they bid to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2020/21 season.











They have already agreed personal terms with Morelos and the player is prepared to sign a four-year contract at the northern French club.



Lille still have work to do with Rangers though and the two parties are some way apart in their respective valuations of the player; it has been suggested there are no active negotiations taking place now.





Lille have offered Rangers €15m plus €2m in bonus payments, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.







However, it has been claimed that Rangers want at least €20m to sell Morelos.



It is unclear if the Gers would be happy for the €20m to be with bonuses on a basic fee, or want €20m as a minimum, with any add-ons after that.





Morelos has been tracked by clubs in France for the last two years, with Nice, Marseille and Rennes also having kept an eye on his development at Ibrox.

