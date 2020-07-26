Club Brugge Still Lead Chase For West Brom And Burnley Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge are still the only club to agree on a fee with Queens Park Rangers for Burnley and West Brom linked winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.



Osayi-Samuel scored five goals and registered nine assists in the just-concluded regular Championship season and could be on his way out of QPR this summer.













Several clubs in England are interested in the 22-year-old Nigerian with Burnley and West Brom believed to be keen on landing him.



With the Baggies confirming promotion to the Premier League this week, there has been an expectation that they will make a move for him soon.





Club Brugge agreed on a fee with QPR for the winger last week and, according to the Sun, they remain the only club who have reached an agreement with the London club.







Despite talk of English clubs getting into the mix, Club Brugge remain the top contenders to land Osayi-Samuel this summer.



However, the deal is not done yet as the player is yet to agree on the terms of a contract with the Belgian giants.





It remains to be seen whether any of his English admirers make a late move for him in the coming days.

