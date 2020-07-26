French Club Reach Agreement With Alfredo Morelos, Set To Start Negotiations With Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille have reached an agreement on personal terms with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.



Morelos has been continually linked with a switch away from Ibrox and it remains to be seen if the Gers will be able to hold on to him in the face of interest from the French giants.











Lille have zeroed in on Morelos and, according to French radio station RMC, have found an agreement with the Colombia international.



The French club's sporting director Luis Campos has convinced Morelos about the project on offer at Lille and the Rangers hitman is ready to make the move this summer.





Lille do not have an agreement in place with Rangers and will now kick off talks with the Gers.







They are keen to add to their forward line and will be hoping to quickly thrash out a deal with Rangers.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard has been clear over his desire for reinforcements to be brought in at Ibrox soon and losing Morelos may not have been part of his plans.





Rangers have been linked with a number of options to replace Morelos, including KV Kortrijk's Terem Moffi and Anderlecht's Kemar Roofe.

