Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26/07/2020 - 15:01 BST

Dele Alli On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.  

Spurs know they will only be able to guarantee a top six finish if they can better the result that Wolves manage at Chelsea, and they face a Palace side in poor form. 
 

 



Hodgson's side are secure in 14th in the Premier League standings, but have lost their last seven straight games.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is still without midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who is injured.
 


Mourinho has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he trusts in a central pairing of Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld. In midfield Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will look to dominate, while Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



If Mourinho needs to influence the game via substitutions then he has options, including Dele Alli and Erik Lamela.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Skipp, Sessegnon, Alli, Lamela, Bergwijn
 