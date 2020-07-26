Divock Origi Starts – Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Steve Bruce's Newcastle United outfit at St James' Park.



The Reds lifted the Premier League trophy on Wednesday and arrive at Newcastle sitting top of the table and on 96 points.













Liverpool will be keen to finish the season on a high and face a Newcastle side without a win in their last five games.



Boss Jurgen Klopp must continue to do without defender Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson.





For the season-ending clash at St James' Park, Klopp has Alisson in goal and a centre-back pairing of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita will look to dominate midfield, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are goal threats.







The Liverpool boss can make changes from the bench if needed, with options including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.





Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United



Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi



Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Shaqiri, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott

