Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26/07/2020 - 15:07 BST

Fernandinho On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Norwich City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes for their final Premier League match of the season, with Norwich City the visitors this afternoon.  

Daniel Farke's Norwich outfit have been relegated and are preparing for life back in the Championship, but will be keen to go out with a bang at the Etihad Stadium. 
 

 



Manchester City can break the 80-point barrier if they beat Norwich this afternoon and will start as firm favourites to do so.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and striker Sergio Aguero remain sidelined.
 


Pep Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while at the back he opts for Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia as the centre-back pairing. Rodrigo will look to protect the backline, while Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva aim to create. Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus



If Guardiola wants to shake things up within the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Riyad Mahrez and Fernandinho.
 


Manchester City Team vs Norwich City

Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva (c), Foden, Jesus, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mendy, Mahrez, Fernandinho, Otamendi
 