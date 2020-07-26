Fred On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's crunch Premier League meeting at Leicester City.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that his side need to secure at least a point to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.













The Red Devils head into the Premier League's final matchday sitting in third place, level on points with fourth placed Chelsea and one point ahead of fifth placed Leicester.



Solskjaer must do without Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, with both defenders still out of action.





Manchester United have David de Gea between the sticks, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire provide the centre-back pairing. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba slot into midfield, while Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes support Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.







If Solskjaer needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has options including Juan Mata and Fred.





Manchester United Team vs Leicester City



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Fred, James, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Ighalo

