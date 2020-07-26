Including Leeds United – Club’s Supremo Admits Whites In Mix For Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Gent supremo Ivan De Witte has admitted that Leeds United are amongst the clubs who are interested in Jonathan David this summer.



David is prepared to leave the club after scoring 23 goals last season and has been heavily linked with a move to Lille.













The Canadian is ready for the short trip across the border to France, but negotiations between the two sides have been fraught and Gent rejected a €25m offer from Lille earlier this month.



De Witte insisted that the talks between Gent and Lille are on ice at the moment and is sure there are other clubs who are prepared to offer better money for the attacker.





The Gent president namechecked Leeds as one of the clubs who are keen on the Canadian, but insisted that the Belgian outfit are still trying to convince the player to stay for one more season.







De Witt told De Zondag: “The contacts [with Lille] came to a halt this week, but there are other clubs who are actually interested.



“With much better offers even, including Leeds.





“But I explained to Jonathan that we want to him to play for us next season, although there are obstacles.”



Gent have slapped a €30m asking price on David and if Leeds want to sign him they would have smash their previous club record fee of £18m they shelled out for Rio Ferdinand in 2000.

