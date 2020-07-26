Leeds United Could Help Out Carlos Corberan With Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could help out former Whites coach Carlos Corberan by sending Robbie Gotts to join Huddersfield Town on loan this summer, according to the Sun.



The 20-year-old midfielder made his debut for Leeds earlier in the season in the Whites' FA Cup defeat against Arsenal in January.













He also made his league debut in a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City last month and Leeds are keen to see him play more regular football next season.



The Yorkshire giants are plotting to send him out on loan this summer and Huddersfield have emerged as a likely destination for Gotts ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.





The Terriers have appointed former Leeds Under-23 coach Corberan as their new manager and the Spaniard is keen to use his connections at Elland Road.







The 37-year-old has worked with Gotts in the Leeds Under-23 set-up and the Whites are keen to send him out on loan to Huddersfield in the hope of seeing him play more first-team football.



The midfielder has played under Corberan and would find a familiar face on his first loan stint away from Leeds if he joins Huddersfield.





Leeds could also send Joe Gelhardt to Huddersfield if they manage to sign him from Wigan this summer.

