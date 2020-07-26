Legal Situation Clear, Feel So Sorry For Him – RB Leipzig Deal-maker On Leeds Loanee Jean-Kevin Augustin

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has expressed his sympathy for Jean-Kevin Augustin after Leeds United refused to sign him on a permanent basis.



Leeds signed Augustin from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window and agreed to sign him on a permanent basis for €21m in the event of promotion to the Premier League.











They returned the striker to RB Leipzig though at the end of June, arguing the loan spell had come to an end, and are refusing to sign him despite now having won promotion.



RB Leipzig believe the situation is crystal clear and Leeds are obligated to sign him, with legal action a route the club will go down.





Krosche admits he feels sympathy with a player now left in limbo.







"[Leeds should pay] sooner rather than later. The legal situation is clear", he told German outlet Sportbuzzer.



"Of course [Augustin’s situation] is not a nice one.





"I am so sorry for him. He is a great football player – when he is fit."



If Leeds are forced to fork out €21m to sign Augustin permanently it could make a substantial dent in their summer transfer kitty, as they plan for the Premier League.

