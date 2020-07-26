Michail Antonio Plays – West Ham Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to strugglers Aston Villa this afternoon at the London Stadium.



The Hammers have secured their Premier League status and will be able to end the season playing freely and without pressure, unlike Aston Villa, who must at least match Watford's result at Arsenal to survive, unless both lose and Bournemouth win.













David Moyes' side cannot finish above 15th, but could slip down to 16th, as they start the day level on points with Brighton & Hove Albion, but with a better goal difference.



West Ham are unbeaten in their last three games and the earlier meeting between the two teams finished in a 0-0 draw.





Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal today, while Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop are his centre-back pairing. In midfield, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble play. Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.







If the West Ham manager needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Sebastien Haller and Manuel Lanzini.





West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Balbuena, Wilshere, Coventry, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Silva, Haller

