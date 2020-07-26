Moise Kean Starts – Everton Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Everton have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side to Goodison Park this afternoon for a Premier League encounter.



Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for his men to end the campaign with a win, but knows Everton will face a Bournemouth side scrapping for their lives and needing to take all three points to stand any chance of survival.













Everton currently sit in eleventh place in the Premier League and cannot break into the top ten; they can though make sure Ancelotti becomes the first Everton manager ever to avoid defeat in his first ten home games in charge.



The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Bournemouth run out 3-1 winners on the south coast.





Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford in goal, while in central defence he opts for Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane. Tom Davies slots into midfield with Andre Gomes, while out wide Ancelotti goes for Theo Walcott and Richarlison, with Gylfi Sigurdsson central. Moise Kean is up top.







The Italian boss can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options available to him include Anthony Gordon and Bernard.





Everton Team vs Bournemouth



Pickford, Digne, Keane, Branthwaite, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Kean



Substitutes: Stekelenberg, Virigina, Baines, Calvert-Lewin, Sidibe, Bernard, Baningime, Gordon, Simms

