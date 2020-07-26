Motivation Lacking But He Did Well – Carlo Ancelotti On Everton Loss And Toffees Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti feels that motivation was lacking for his side in their 3-1 home defeat against Bournemouth, but is full of praise for Moise Kean for his performance.



Bournemouth were handed a penalty with just 13 minutes gone as Richarlison was judged to have handled the ball in the box.











Joshua King stepped up for the visitors and placed his shot beyond Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, making it 1-0 to the Cherries.



Everton fought back though and four minutes before half time drew level, with Kean on hand to score from a Theo Walcott cross, which went across the face of the goal and gave the Italian a simple finish.





Bournemouth however were determined to go in ahead at the break and a fine ball into the box from Diego Rico was helped into the back of the net by Dominic Solanke.







They then grabbed another, with Junior Stanislas sliding a shot under the body of Everton goalkeeper Pickford with ten minutes left.



It finished 3-1 to Bournemouth, but was not enough to keep them in the Premier League and Ancelotti feels there was a difference in motivation between the two teams.





"It is a performance that we could expect, it was the last game of the season and the motivation was not so strong", Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We are not happy, but we have to look forward.



"The players need rest, it was a busy season and we will come back with more ambition.



"Sometimes the motivation makes the difference on the pitch."



Ancelotti handed Kean a start up front and was pleased with what he saw from the Italian though.



"Moise Kean did well, he is young and has to improve but it is important that he could score", he added.

