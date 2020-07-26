Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting side and substitutes to entertain Watford in their last Premier League game of the season this afternoon.



The Gunners have the FA Cup final on the agenda next weekend and will need to win at Wembley to secure a place in next season's Europa League.













Visitors Watford arrive fighting for their Premier League lives and need to better Aston Villa's result away at West Ham United to secure survival.



Arsenal would move up to 56 points if they can beat Watford and head into the game sitting tenth in the table.





Mikel Arteta selects Emiliano Martinez in goal, while in defence he has David Luiz and Rob Holding as the centre-back pairing. Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock play, while Dani Ceballos supports Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.







If the Gunners boss wants to make changes to his team then he has options on the bench, including Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah.





Arsenal Team vs Watford



Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Macey, Sokratis, Cedric, Kolasinac, Torreira, Smith, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah

