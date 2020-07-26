XRegister
26/07/2020 - 21:07 BST

Photo: Tottenham Star Salutes Departing Team-mates

 




Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has expressed his best wishes to his departing team-mates Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm, who will leave the club following the end of the Premier League season.

The duo will leave Tottenham as their contracts are set to expire and both are sure to attract offers due to their free agent status.  


 



Vertonghen, 33, has come to the end of his eight-year stay at Tottenham and has been linked with a move to Italy with Inter believed to be interested.

Vorm, who also spent six years at the club, will be moving away after spending another season in the shadow of Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga.
 


Kane has best regards for both his team-mates and insisted that he enjoyed playing alongside the duo during their time together at Tottenham.



The Spurs captain took to Twitter and wrote: “Wish nothing but the best for Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm with whatever is next for them.

“Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both.”
 


It remains to be seen if either player might come up against Tottenham with their next club next season.
 