Rangers Not In Active Talks To Sell Star

Rangers are not currently in active negotiations with Lille to sell Alfredo Morelos, according to the Evening Times.



Lille are keen on landing the Colombian hitman and it has been claimed in France that they have already agreed personal terms.











They have been expected to open talks with Rangers in an attempt to agree a fee for Morelos.



However, there are no active talks open between the two clubs, raising question marks over when and whether Lille will agree to make an offer Rangers cannot refuse.





Morelos is the key goal-getter at Ibrox and Rangers are shaping up for a cruicial season as they bid to stop rivals Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title.







Boss Steven Gerrard has been clear about his desire for additions to his squad.



And losing Morelos would be a big blow for the Scottish giants ahead of the start of the new season next weekend.





Rangers open their campaign with a trip to Aberdeen on Saturday.

