Schalke Tight-Lipped On Liverpool Enquiry For Ozan Kabak

Schalke have refused to comment on speculation that Liverpool want to sign defender Ozan Kabak.



Liverpool are expected to look to bring in a centre-back when the sale of Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg goes through.











The Reds are zeroing in on Schalke starlet Kabak as an option, with Jurgen Klopp a firm admirer of the 20-year-old's talents.



Liverpool have tested the water over Kabak, who was bought by Schalke from Stuttgart last summer for €15m, making an enquiry.





However, Schalke are remaining tight-lipped and when asked to comment on the situation by German daily the Westfalenpost, refused to do so.







Schalke have a financial need to balance the books this summer, but it is unclear what price they might slap on Kabak's head.



No release clause applies in the defender's contract this summer, meaning Schalke will be free to negotiate a fee for his departure if they wish.





The Turkey international made 26 appearances in the Bundesliga for Schalke this season, picking up four yellow cards in the process.



He also chipped in with goals against Augsburg, Union Berlin and Wolfsburg.

