Showed Where We Belong – Jose Mourinho Pleased With Late Season Flourish

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes that his side’s performances towards the end of the seasons showed where they belong in the league table.



A 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace was good enough to earn Tottenham the point they needed to earn a place in next season’s Europa League.













The north London club made a late rally and won four of their last six league games, which helped them to qualify for Europe at the expense of Wolves, who finished level on points but lost to Chelsea on the final day of the season.



Mourinho is now looking forward to next season and believes his side’s form towards the end of the season showed their true level and what they can do when his best players are fit and available.





He is also hopeful that Tottenham will be luckier with injuries next season.







Mourinho said in a post-match press conference: “What we can do of course is improve.



“When all the players are available we showed in this last period where we belong.





“I don't know, maybe in this period, after lockdown, we finished third or fourth in the table. So that's where we belong.



“I want to have my team, my players, not a medical room full of players. I want a pitch full of players.”



Mourinho insisted that he will not be spending big money to sign a raft of players in the summer, but he is happy with the system he is working with Tottenham and is confident of adequately improving his squad.



“Of course as a squad, the main thing is to keep our very good players and after that improve the squad.



“Are we going to buy 10 players? No. Are we going to buy players for £100m? No. We are going to improve.



“I enjoy working with Steve [Hitchen – Spurs chief scout] in this organisation.



"We are very connected with Mr. Levy and the board and we're going to do what is possible to do and hopefully next season we can give it to the fans a very good season.”



The summer transfer window is due to open on Monday and remain open until 5th October.

