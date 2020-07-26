Sunderland Show Interest In Former Black Cat

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are considering a move for veteran striker Danny Graham during the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.



The Black Cats are preparing for a third straight season in League One after again failing to earn promotion to the Championship last term.













Stewart Donald is looking to sell the club before the 2020/21 campaign kicks off in September and has entered into a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer.



Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is already planning for next season and is looking at players who could strengthen his squad this summer.





The Sunderland manager wants to bring in a centre-forward and it has been claimed that he is interested in signing Graham.







The 34-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of the 2019/20 Championship season.



The veteran striker scored four goals in the second tier of English football last season and is now looking for a new club.





Graham had a previous stint at Sunderland and featured for them in the Premier League as well.



Parkinson could feel Graham’s experience will be crucial in his attempts to take Sunderland back to the Championship next season.

