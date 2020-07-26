XRegister
26/07/2020 - 18:33 BST

We Didn’t Play Well At All – Jose Mourinho On Tottenham’s Draw At Crystal Palace

 




Jose Mourinho has admitted Tottenham Hotspur did not play well during their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, but sympathises with his players. 

Spurs grabbed the lead at Selhurst Park with 13 minutes on the clock as Giovani Lo Celso found Harry Kane, who set himself up to shoot on goal with neat footwork, and rippled the back of the net.

 



They held the lead until the 53rd minute, when poor defending from a Crystal Palace corner allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to hit a fierce shot, with the ball flying into the roof of the net from close range.

Both sides largely matched each other for effort, but Crystal Palace could have won late on when Scott Dann had a chance with a header, which he could not take.
 


It finished 1-1 and Mourinho makes no bones about the fact his side did not produce a good display.



However, he insists there was pressure and feels the players deserve their sixth place finish, which means Europa League football.

"The game was hard. We didn't play well at all", Mourinho told his post match press conference.
 


"I understand though that to play an entire season in one game is difficult. There was a lot of pressure. The players deserve it."

He also had words of praise for Crystal Palace, adding: "I also have to say that Palace did very well. They played with incredible professionalism. This is England."

Tottenham will enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League if Arsenal win the FA Cup, while if Chelsea lift the cup they will go straight into the group stage.
 

 