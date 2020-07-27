Claim From Italy: West Ham Make Late Play For Napoli Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are making a late attempt to lure Lille forward Victor Osimhen away from the clutches of Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.



Osimhen is a key transfer target for Napoli and the player has resisted interest from other sides in the hopes of making the move to southern Italy.













Napoli are working to complete the transfer of Osimhen, but the player changing agents in the middle of negotiations has slowed the progress of the move.



With Osimhen not yet having put pen to paper to a contract at Napoli, West Ham are now looking to see whether they can hijack the deal, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.





It is claimed that West Ham's offer broadly matches that of Napoli's in terms of the amount to be paid to Lille, however it is more lucrative for Osimhen.







Napoli are not willing to continue to wait though and it is suggested that they want the deal wrapped up this week.



Osimhen made 27 appearances for Lille in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists in the process.





Lille snapped up Osimhen only last summer from Belgian side Charleroi to replace Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal.

