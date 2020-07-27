He’s Kept Progressing – Rangers Star On Youngster’s Development

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor believes that young shot-stopper Robby McCrorie is making good progress in his development at the club and is hopeful he can benefit from a loan stint this term.



McCrorie recently extended his deal with the Gers before leaving for a second loan spell at Livingston.













The 22-year old spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Livingston before the campaign was cut short; he is now back at the Tony Macaroni Arena.



Gers shot-stopper McGregor feels McCrorie has managed to do well for himself at Livingston and is sure the talented goalkeeper needs to get game time at his age to continue his development.





McGregor revealed he found McCrorie to be a promising player for the Gers when he first saw him in training and stressed it is a good thing for him that he has kept his progress going and gone out on loan looking for game time.







“I think he has done well”, McGregor told Rangers TV, when asked about McCrorie.



“He got good reviews and I think it is important for him to go and play at his age. So, it's a really good move for him and I'm sure he will do really well this season.





“When I first came in to my first training session, I thought he looks decent. That was the first time I had seen him.



“And he has slowly kept progressing and progressing, and it is good that he's gone out [on loan] and had these games.”



McCrorie made eight Scottish Premiership appearances for Livingston during the 2019/20 season and will want to make an impact in the new campaign.

