Leeds United Hoping To Confirm Signing of Talented Youngster Over Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are hoping to confirm the signing of highly-rated youngster Charlie Allen over the course of the coming week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Allen has generated interest from a host of top teams in England, along with Scottish giants Rangers, but it is Leeds who are in pole position.













Despite being just 16 years old, the young midfielder has already turned out for Linfield at senior level and made his debut at the age of 15.



Leeds are now hoping to wrap up the signing of Allen and make an official announcement over the course of the next week.





The teen talent has already held a goodbye party and is preparing for the next chapter of his career.







It remains to be seen into what age group Leeds look to slot Allen, but the Whites have regularly fast-tracked talents into their first team in recent years.



Breaking through could become tougher though as Leeds have just secured their return to the Premier League.





The Whites will start life back in the top flight when the 2020/21 campaign kicks off on 12th September.

