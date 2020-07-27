Leeds United Stars To Receive Goodwill Bonus

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are handing their players an extra payment for agreeing to accept a wage cap for three months, according to The Athletic.



The season being brought to a halt led to a series of clubs looking to cut costs and Leeds' players stepped up to accept a wage cap of £6,000 a week.













Leeds quickly hit the ground running after the Championship season restarted and have secured promotion to the Premier League for next season.



With games again being played and the prospect of top flight football, Leeds have now paid their players all the money they gave up by accepting the wage cap.





The Yorkshire giants are also handing their players a small goodwill bonus for agreeing to accept the wage cap.







Leeds' players agreeing to accept the temporary cap helped the club to protect around 100 jobs.



The club are now set to operate in a different ballpark financially due to their new status as a Premier League side.





Leeds are already being linked with a host of players and the club will be expected to strengthen their squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

