Leeds United Tipped To Lock Down Midfielder On Fresh Terms

Leeds United talent Alfie McCalmont is set to put pen to paper to a new contract at Elland Road over the next week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The 20-year-old broke through to the first-team in August last year, coming on as a second-half substitute in Leeds' EFL Cup tie against Salford City, which was followed up with yet another appearance, in the same competition, against Stoke City.













McCalmont has impressed Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and the Argentine included him as an unused substitute in the Championship on four occasions.



Leeds are now set to lock him down on fresh terms with a new three-year deal, securing his future at Elland Road.





It remains to be seen what Bielsa chooses to do with McCalmont over the course of next season, with Leeds back in the Premier League.







The club could look to send McCalmont out on loan to an EFL Cup side to clock up regular playing time.



He made his debut Northern Ireland last year in September, coming on as a substitute against Luxembourg.





McCalmont, 20, joined Leeds at the age of just nine.

