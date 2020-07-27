Not Easy – West Ham Star Pleased With Premier League Adaptation

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals feels he has adjusted well in his first season to the intensity of the Premier League after making the move from La Liga side Villarreal last year.



The Hammers forked out £24m to land the Spaniard and he landed in the capital with high expectations attached to him.













The midfielder featured in all but two of the Hammers’ Premier League games, making a number of appearances off the bench to contribute for his side as they managed to stay up in the league.



The Spaniard admitted he will look back at his first season as a successful one as he believes he has made good progress in adjusting to the English top flight after coming from a different league.





Fornals is looking forward to next season and he emphasised the importance of West Ham carrying their end of season form to next season, with the 24-year old stressing the fans expect to see good performances from the team and he wants to deliver.







"Personally, I will look back at my first year at West Ham [and it was] very good because it is not easy to come from another country.



"Everybody knows the difference in intensity between La Liga and the Premier League, so I think for me it was a very nice season”, Fornals told West Ham’s official site.



"I played a lot – that's why I came here, to play, to try to help West Ham and I am very happy.





"The last games were great games for our team.



"This is what the fans want to see from us and I hope when the league starts next season, we can play like we did in the last weeks."



West Ham are expected to make signings over the course of the transfer window, which is due to run until 5th October.

