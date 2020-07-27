Rangers Put Long Term Contract Offer To Target As Work On Transfer Continues

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have been given permission to discuss personal terms with midfielder Bongani Zungu and have put forward a contract offer to the player, according to the Scotsman.



Steven Gerrard has issued a public call for Rangers to make further signings ahead of the start of the new Scottish season and work is ongoing to land Zungu.











The Scottish giants have progressed in talks with Zungu's club side Amiens to such an extent that they have been given permission to discuss personal terms.



It is claimed that Zungu has been offered a long term contract which would take him beyond his 30th birthday at Ibrox; Zungu is 27 years old.





Rangers will be looking to reach an agreement on terms with the midfielder soon in order to then focus on ironing out what issues remain with Amiens.







Zungu is currently still training with the Ligue 1 outfit, but is claimed to be excited about the prospect of joining Rangers.



Rangers are stepping up their transfer work as the season approaches, with the new Scottish campaign due to kick off at the weekend.





Gerrard takes his Rangers outfit to Aberdeen and will be looking for the Gers to hit the ground running at Pittodrie.

