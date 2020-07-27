Schalke’s Plans Don’t Include Selling Liverpool Target Ozan Kabak But Finances Could Mean Rethink

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have not been planning to sell Liverpool target Ozan Kabak until next summer, but could have to accept a bid for him this summer.



Liverpool have made an enquiry for Kabak as they look to add another centre-back to the ranks, though Schalke are remaining tight-lipped about the Reds' interest.











Schalke have not been planning to sell Kabak this summer, according to Sky Deutschland, with the club viewing next summer as the right time to cash in on him.



The Ruhr giants would have looked to bank €45m for him next summer.





However, the financial situation at the club means they may have to rethink their strategy and sell him if a good bid comes in this summer.







Schalke have been clear that in their current situation, no player is not for sale.



The club are especially keen to offload players with high salaries and will look to sell players returning from loan spells, with the exception of striker Mark Uth.





They will also need to make player sales in order to operate in the transfer market themselves.

