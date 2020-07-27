Stuttgart Looking For Two Things Before Sanctioning Departure of Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Stuttgart want two things before they will agree to let Leeds United target Nicolas Gonzalez go.



The Argentine striker is a man in demand this summer and has no fewer than eight clubs showing interest in landing him, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.











Gonzalez wants to leave Stuttgart and has been clear about his desire, however the German side want two things to happen before they part with him.



According to German magazine Kicker, Stuttgart want an offer of €20m for Gonzalez, while they also want to have a replacement ready.





He is under contract at Stuttgart until 2023 and the club will only let him leave on their terms; the transfer window is open until 5th October.







The 22-year-old grabbed 15 goals this season for Stuttgart and was the club's main attacking threat.



Stuttgart finished second in the German second tier and will play Bundesliga football next term.





It remains to be seen if Gonzalez will be in the ranks at Stuttgart when the new Bundesliga campaign kicks off in September.

