This Week – Lille Supremo Promises Everton and Napoli Target Will Choose

Lille president Gerard Lopez has promised that in-demand defender Gabriel will choose his next club this week, with Napoli claimed to be ahead of Everton in the race for the Brazilian.



Gabriel joined Lille from Brazilian side Avai and has progressed to become a key man at the French Ligue 1 side, in the process attracting interest from a host of clubs.













He is expected to move on from Lille this summer, with the club ready to open the door to his departure, and Lopez is expecting a decision to come this week.



Napoli are in pole position to sign Gabriel, but Everton continue to linger as a destination, and Lopez is clear that, unlike other players, the defender is close to leaving.





Asked about Gabriel's situation, Lille president Lopez told French sports daily L'Equipe: "We have offers for other players, but we have not discussed with their agents.







"With Gabriel, we discussed and have given him a ticket to leave.



"He will choose his club this week."





Gabriel made 24 Ligue 1 appearances during the 2019/20 season, scoring one goal in the process and picking up three yellow cards with his tidy work at the back.



In addition to Napoli and Everton, Gabriel has also been linked with Manchester United.

