Two Bundesliga Clubs Keen On Norwich City Star, One Contacts Player’s Agent

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both interested in snapping up Norwich City defender Max Aarons.



Norwich are now preparing for life back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League and several of their players are expected to be targeted by other clubs.











Full-back Aarons is expected to be in demand and, according to Sky Deutschland, he is wanted by both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.



Bayern Munich have already been in touch with Aarons' agent to stress how keen they are to take his client to the Allianz Arena.





It is claimed that Aarons can imagine himself making the move to the Bundesliga.







Norwich are suggested to be looking for around €20m to let Aarons leave, though it remains to be seen if such a sum would be enough for the Canaries to agree to sell.



Bayern Munich are in pole position as, though Bayer Leverkusen are also keen, Aarons prefers a move to the Bavarians.





The Bundesliga champions, who are looking to sign a right-back before the new season starts, also have Ajax's Sergino Dest on their radar.

