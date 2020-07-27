Victor Osimhen Said This – Friend of Attacker Comments On West Ham Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Osimhen has dubbed talk of a move to West Ham United "a lie", according to his friend and journalist Oma Akatugba.



Napoli are chasing the signature of the Lille star and are tipped to push the deal over the line soon, despite Osimhen switching agents and the delay to the move that has brought.











The Nigeria international has been the subject of approaches from Liverpool and Manchester United, but has his heart set on Napoli.



It has been claimed in recent hours that Osimhen's agent has presented Lille with an offer from West Ham and that the proposal from the Hammers would see the attacker earn more than he would at Napoli.





But Osimhen's friend Akatugba has told Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24 that talk of a move from West Ham is wide of the mark.







"I spoke to him on a video call earlier. A private flight took him to Nigeria, to Lagos, then a flight will take him to Naples", he said.



"Victor called it [talk of a move to West Ham] a lie.





"There is no need to name the exact day, but in the next two weeks, there will be a trip to Naples", Akatugba added.



Lille only signed the 21-year-old last summer as the replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who was sold to Arsenal, but now look set to bid farewell to him after just one season of Ligue 1 football.



Osimhen is set to depart Lille having made 38 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

