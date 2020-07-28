Arsenal Refuse Proposal Floated By Barcelona After Matteo Guendouzi Inclusion Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have refused a proposal from Barcelona to include Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal is a potential deal involving Matteo Guendouzi moving to Catalunya, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



The Gunners are keen to find a new home for Guendouzi this summer after Mikel Arteta banished him from the first team following issues with his attitude.













With money tight at the club, Arsenal are trying to involve the Frenchman in potential deals in order to sign their targets without paying a big fee.



Atletico Madrid have already rejected an Arsenal bid of €25m and Guendouzi for Thomas Partey, who has a €50m buy-out clause in his contract.





It has been claimed that Arsenal offered the midfielder to Barcelona as part of a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho, but the Catalan giants wanted another €50m in cash.







Barcelona technical director Eric Abidal then offered to involve either Vidal or Rakitic as part of the deal for Guendouzi to move to the Nou Camp.



But Arsenal refused to play ball and it remains to be seen where Guendouzi ends up this summer.





Arteta is expected to make signings over the course of the transfer window, which runs until 5th October.

