Can Take Points Off Celtic And Rangers At Home – Aberdeen Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen legend Drew Jarvie believes there is no reason the Dons cannot take points off Celtic and Rangers at Pittodrie and is looking for them to close the gap on the Glasgow duo.



Derek McInnes' side begin their Scottish Premiership campaign with a match against last season's runners-up Rangers on Saturday.













The 71-year-old is positive about the opening fixture and believes that it will be a good test for his former side against Steven Gerrard's men.



Jarvie believes there were three different leagues within the Scottish Premiership last term, with Celtic and Rangers fighting for honours, Aberdeen and Motherwell fighting for third and fourth place and the rest far behind.





The former Scotland international is looking for Aberdeen to close the gap on Celtic and Rangers, and is sure that they can take points off the pair on home turf.







“It’s a good opener and a test for Aberdeen", Jarvie was quoted as saying by the Evening Express.



“I’m hopeful that the Dons can compete and get a bit closer to Rangers and Celtic this season.





“Last season there was like three leagues within the Premiership. Rangers and Celtic going for the title, Aberdeen and Motherwell going for third and fourth and then a gap to the rest.



“Don’t get me wrong it’s going to be tough because Celtic and Rangers have great spending power.



“But at home especially Aberdeen can compete with them and take points off them.



"Last season Celtic came to Pittodrie and put four past Aberdeen, you don’t want that happening again."



Aberdeen finished fourth last season behind Motherwell, 22 points behind second-placed Rangers and 35 points behind champions Celtic.

