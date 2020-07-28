Celtic Could Move 25-Year-Old On This Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Scottish champions Celtic may look to sell Boli Bolingoli if they can bring in a new left-back this summer, according to The Athletic.



The 25-year-old Belgian had a turbulent first season at Celtic after joining the club last year from Rapid Vienna and made 28 appearances for the club across all competitions.













There was a major falling out between the player and the Celtic management in the winter and the club tried to move him out of the club on deadline day in January.



Since then, both sides have made attempts to repair their relationship, but Neil Lennon has remained unconvinced about his defensive qualities.





And it has been claimed if the club can sign a left-back this summer, they could attempt to sell the 25-year-old Belgian this summer.







There are continued question marks over Greg Taylor, but Lennon believes he can trust him to be more defensively robust.



Bolingoli has offered more in attack but his positioning remains questionable and he did not feature in any of Celtic’s last nine league games last season.

