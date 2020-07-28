Celtic To Put Two Potential New Recruits Through Medicals On Wednesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic will put AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas and West Ham striker Albian Ajeti through their medicals on Wednesday ahead of signing them, according to The Athletic.



The Bhoys are eyeing an unprecedented tenth league title in a row next season and Neil Lennon is moving quickly to strengthen his league-winning squad.













Lennon wants a new goalkeeper after Fraser Forster returned to Southampton and no agreement could be reached for another loan deal, and they are closing in on signing 26-year-old Barkas from AEK Athens.



The Scottish champions have already worked out an agreement with West Ham to sign Ajeti on loan for the season.





And the two players will undergo their separate medicals on Wednesday.







Once they pass the medical examinations, they will sign their contracts with Celtic and join Lennon’s squad this week.



While Ajeti is being signed on loan, Barkas is joining on a permanent contract and will fight for the number 1 spot with Scott Bain.





West Ham signed the 23-year-old Ajeti last summer from FC Basel but he made just nine league appearances for the Hammers.

