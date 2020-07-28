Happy And Proud – Dejan Lovren Delighted At Zenit Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Dejan Lovren has insisted he is happy and proud after joining Zenit from Premier League and European champions Liverpool.



Zenit, who won this season's Russian Premier League by 15 points, have forked out €12m to complete the signing of the centre-back and he leaves Anfield having just won the Premier League title.













Lovren will be looking to play regular football in Russia after slipping down the pecking order at Liverpool; he was strongly linked with an exit from Anfield last summer.



The 31-year-old thanked Zenit’s president and coach for making the move happen and wanting to add him to their ranks, while he stressed the club’s status as the best team in Russia was crucial to his decision.





"I am happy and proud to join Zenit", Lovren told the club's official site.







“I would like to thank Sergei Semak and Alexander Medvedev for making this move happen.



“I knew that Zenit are the best team in Russia and the league champions for the last two years and that Zenit have also just won the Cup too.





“For me, this is important not only because of the status of the club but also because quality team-mates are waiting for me.



“I know that Zenit pay a lot of attention to European football, especially the Champions League, and this is important to me too.



“I’ve already had an impact on this tournament, but I want more, now I would like to pass on my experience to new teammates and help the team go as far as possible.”



Lovren made 185 appearances for the Reds over the course of six seasons, scoring eight goals in the process.

