He’s Hungry – Tottenham Hotspur Youth Coach On New Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur Under-18 manager Matt Taylor insists that youngster Alfie Devine arrives from Wigan Athletic with a hunger to develop and progress.



The 15-year-old was part of Wigan's FA Youth Cup side that beat the Lilywhites this season on their way to the quarter-finals.













However, with Wigan slipping into administration a number of their young talents have been targeted and Tottenham beat off competition from a number of clubs to land Devine.



Giving his initial reaction on the new arrival, who will go straight into the club's Under-18s set-up, manager Taylor said that he has seen in Devine the hunger to develop.





“Alfie comes to us hungry to develop and make progress, just like the 10 young men who have moved up from our Under-16s this year”, Taylor told his club's official site.







“It’s an exciting time for these players as they start this new chapter in their lives as full-time employees of the football club and begin to understand what’s expected of them, taking on board the DNA of Tottenham Hotspur.



"Now it’s about listening, learning and working as diligently as they possibly can under the circumstances, while we continue to follow the Premier League protocols around returning to training."





Both Celtic and Leeds United held sustained interest in signing Devine this summer, but Tottenham won the race for the talent and will hope to see him kick on with his development over the coming years.

