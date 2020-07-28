Juventus Monitoring Situation of Arsenal star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are amongst the clubs who are keeping close tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal this summer, according to The Athletic.



Aubameyang has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants his top goalscorer to stay at the club.













Arsenal do not want to lose the striker on a free transfer next summer and are in talks with his representatives over offering him a new deal.



The club do have an option to extend his contract by one more year, but they are unlikely to exercise that against the player’s wishes.





Inter and Barcelona are interested in snaring Aubameyang away from Arsenal this summer, while Juventus are also keen on the Gabon international.







The Italian champions are in the market for a striker and Aubameyang has emerged as an option due to his contractual situation.



The 31-year-old has good chemistry with Arteta but so far, it is unclear whether he wants to stay at a club who are set to enter a third season without Champions League football.





Arsenal are trying to convince him about their project under the Spaniard and are hopeful that he will sign on the dotted line.



Aubameyang has been a massive success at Arsenal since joining the club in January 2018 and has netted 68 goals in 108 appearances for the club thus far.

